Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter councils eligible for $15 million Crown Land Flood Recovery Funding

By Ethan Hamilton
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:00am
Floods hit the Hunter in early March, isolating a number of communities. File picture.

HUNTER councils have confirmed they will apply for a share in $15 million to repair parts of flood-damaged Crown land, with one council saying the grants would provide "improved opportunity" if they were extended to include July floods.

