Cricket NSW clarify Newcastle's future as a venue for elite matches

AFTER a refurbishment that has dragged on for more than two years, the new improved No.1 Sportsground is finally back in action, which is news that Newcastle's club cricketers will surely welcome.
Suggestions that the venue is now suitable for higher levels of competition, however, have left Cricket NSW officials nonplussed.
After Newcastle City Council declared last week that $8 million worth of improvements will now "allow Newcastle to attract first-class cricket and pre-season AFL fixtures" and "put us in the running to host pre-season AFL fixtures and regional Big Bash League matches", Cricket NSW contacted the Newcastle Herald last week in the hope of setting the record straight.
In a statement, it said: "Cricket NSW welcomes news of Newcastle City Council's $8 million upgrade of Newcastle No.1 Oval - it is a positive step for the continued growth of cricket in one of our sport's genuine strongholds.
"However, it is premature to suggest the current upgrade is enough to bring first-class or Big Bash League cricket back to Newcastle. Cricket NSW is keen - and committed - to work with local government to get what is a tradition-steeped venue back to first-class status.
"We're keen to host elite cricket in the area. The Hunter region has been a tremendous breeding ground for male and female Test cricketers, and it has 26,000 registered players.
"It remains Cricket NSW's ambition to take first-class cricket to Newcastle, and to allow the sport's biggest names to not only entertain cricket lovers but to also help inspire children to want to play a great sport.
"However, there is still some work to do before that is possible."
Stage one of the upgrade to No.1 has delivered new floodlights, sightscreens and player dugouts, a re-turfed and expanded playing surface, a new wicket square and additional concrete seating.
But Cricket NSW insists there won't be any chance of staging Sheffield Shield or BBL matches - let alone internationals - at the 101-year-old ground until further improvements are made, in particular to the dressing rooms, media facilities and entry points for spectators.
Newcastle has not been allocated any elite-level fixtures - male or female - for more than seven years, since the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Western Australia at No.1 Sportsground in February, 2015.
It has since been bypassed by Albury and Coffs Harbour as a BBL venue, while Orange will this season host Women's National Cricket League matches for the first time.
