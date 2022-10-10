Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas sack grand final-winning coach Shane Pryce

By Craig Kerry
October 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Pryce this season. Picture by Marina Neil

Shane Pryce has been shocked by his axing as Lambton Jaffas head coach, just eight days after guiding the club to victory over Maitland in the NPL men's Northern NSW grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.