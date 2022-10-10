Lambton Jaffas sack grand final-winning coach Shane Pryce

Shane Pryce has been shocked by his axing as Lambton Jaffas head coach, just eight days after guiding the club to victory over Maitland in the NPL men's Northern NSW grand final.
Pryce was sacked at a meeting on Monday morning despite an agreement more than two months ago to remain coach next year.
Jaffas then finished third, four points behind premiers Maitland, who they went on to defeat 1-0 in the decider.
The Herald understands David Tanchevski, who coached Cooks Hill to ninth on debut in the NPL this year, will take over at Jaffas. Tanchevski coached Lambton to their first NPL championship in 2014.
Former Charlestown boss Pryce, who joined Jaffas in 2018 and took over as head coach early last season after the exit of James Pascoe, said the news had come from left field but "it's not a decision that's been made about me, it's a decision that's been made about the club".
He said he "couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity" at Jaffas, who he led to the 2021 premiership.
"The club, the players, all the coaching staff, I can't thank them enough," Pryce said.
"We did enough to earn some respect for the team. There were a few hiccups and some difficult times, but I think we came out the other end.
"My time there has been nothing but brilliant.
"The relationships I've built there, it's been a privilege and you don't get opportunities to coach that calibre of players often.
"You live and learn, and I think there's a lot more going on in everyone's lives than to be disappointed that you haven't got a job coaching a first-grade NPL side.
"The decision made is bigger than any one person. It's always about the club and they've got their reasons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.