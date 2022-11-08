Medieval cities of the Mediterranean

City hop via the Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas to medieval centres including Marseille, France, left, Rome, above and Corfu, Greece, below. Pictures Shutterstock.

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Fantastic value awaits on this cruise that takes you from Barcelona to Venice through the Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea's aboard ship Oosterdam.



Join Travelrite and The Senior newspaper on this fully escorted tour as you explore some of the world's most beautiful Mediterranean medieval cities.



First destination is Barcelona, and a quick sightseeing overview look at this exciting Spanish metropolis.

A more thorough tour takes in the historic cathedral, Gothic Quarter, the modernist Eixample district and examples of Gaudi's stunning architecture such as the Sagrada Familia and elements of Parc Guell.

The following day the group heads to the dock to board the Oosterdam and begin the Medieval cities of the Mediterranean cruise.

Marseille in France is the first stop where a coach tour awaits to Aix-en-Provence, the old capital of Provence. Known for its beautiful sandstone buildings, Aix has many 18th and 19th-century squares with fountains.



Cannes comes into view next with a visit to the principality of Monaco and the affluent district of Monte Carlo. Check out the French Riviera as the coach heads back to Cannes via Nice.

The following day a walking tour of the medieval city of Florence is planned. See the Piazza del Duomo, one of the largest cathedrals in the Christian world, the Campanile and the Baptistry and wander through the Piazza della Signoria and across the Ponte Vecchio.

Heading south to Rome the ship docks in the port of Civitavecchia. Take in the Colosseum, the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain, highlights of the 'Eternal City.'

Further south along the coast of Italy is Naples. Experience the resort town of Sorrento and its amazing views of the Bay of Naples. Later visit the impeccably preserved ruins of Pompeii, a Roman city destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79AD.

Sicily and the famous resort of Taormina is the next spectacular destination with views of Mt Etna in the distance and overlooking the jewel blue sea.

Starting the trek north, the ship docks in Corfu, Greece, at the entrance of the Adriatic Sea. Corfu has unique architecture with influences due to Venetian, French and British occupation.

Sail up the picturesque Bay of Kotor and explore this fascinating city built by ancient Romans in 168 BC. Back on the water, the tour finds the historic city of Dubrovnik, The Jewel of the Adriatic.

A quick visit to Trieste and its exquisite architecture is on the itinerary before an overnight sail to arrive in Venice the next morning for two days and nights in this city built on 117 islands.