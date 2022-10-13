LIZOTTE'S is a special place for Newcastle singer-songwriter Amy Vee.
She has performed at the Lambton theatre countless times, launching two albums and an EP there and has supported the likes of Bob Evans, Steve Balbi, James Reyne, Jeff Martin, Vika & Linda Bull, and Tim Freedman.
It's fair to say she's forged a close bond with the venue's audience.
It's a relationship that will be crystallised for posterity when Vee records a new album of songs live at Lizotte's on February 16.
The idea was suggested by Vee's long-time producer Gareth Hudson after he heard a recording of her Glorybox show at Lizotte's playing on the venue's PA.
At the same time Vee was also striving for something different to the regular record-and-release album cycle for a batch of songs she'd written during the pandemic.
"I thought what a lovely way to celebrate that relationship and kind of keep a record of it, it's like a little piece of Newcastle music history that I get to keep as my own," Vee said. "All the stars aligned and it seems like a good way to go forward."
Vee and her band will work through the new material in rehearsals before recording the album live in front of an audience. Hudson will then handle the mixing and mastering process.
The sound and direction of the album is still developing.
"The stuff I wrote over the two years of the pandemic was really mixed and probably reflective of my state of mind too," Vee said. "It was such a roller-coaster. There's definitely a lot of flavours that suit that live band situation."
Vee expects fans to appreciate the opportunity to be part of the recording process.
"I like the idea of being able to share this with people," she said. "It's almost like the audience is coming to help make the record, they get to be in the room as it's happening."
Vee will be joined by her Glorybox band of Michael Romeo (guitar), Andrew Sampford (keys), Ben Pittman (bass), Tyson Hilder (drums), and Natasha Rusterholz (backing vocals) for the live album.
