Newcastle Knights in a race to fill vacant positions on high-performance staff

LESS than a month before pre-season training kicks off, the Newcastle Knights are in a race to fill key positions after a mini-exodus of support staff.
Newcastle are yet to announce a replacement for former high-performance manager Hayden Knowles, who left the club in August after his much-publicised run-in with veteran forward David Klemmer.
The Knights have confirmed that three other personnel who worked alongside Knowles have also exited over the off-season: strength-and-power coach Harry Harris, strength-and-conditioning coach Patrick Lane and wrestling consultant James Te Huna.
It is understood all three joined Newcastle 12 months ago on Knowles' recommendation.
In addition, the Knights have not confirmed who will replace Adam O'Brien's senior assistant coach, Willie Peters, who has moved to England to take the helm of Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers.
Knights officials said on Wednesday they were "well down the path" towards replacing Knowles and Peters but could not comment until contracts were signed.
Newcastle's players are scheduled to return to training in staggered groups in early November, and it would appear a priority to have a high-performance manager in place before then.
O'Brien stated a number of times during Newcastle's disappointing 2022 campaign, in which they finished 14th after winning only six games, that he felt a disrupted pre-season was a contributing factor.
"The club needs to get off to a good start next year ... we need to nail our pre-season," he said in August.
Applications for the vacant high-performance manager role closed three weeks ago and Knights director of football Peter Parr told the Herald last month there had been a "strong" response. "We'll have some quality people to choose from," he said.
Whoever gets the job will be Newcastle's third high-performance manager in the space of three seasons.
Balin Cupples was reportedly paid out with two years remaining on his contract, and subsequently joined the Warriors, after the Knights head-hunted Knowles, who in 2021 oversaw Penrith's premiership-winning campaign.
Knowles, also seconded by NSW coach Brad Fittler as his head trainer during the 2022 State of Origin series, departed less than a year into his three-season deal with Newcastle.
With regards to replacing Peters, the Knights have made it obvious they are hoping to recruit a seasoned campaigner to serve as O'Brien's deputy.
Former NRL head coaches David Furner and Anthony Seibold were on his staff in 2020 and 2021 respectively when Newcastle qualified for the finals.
"Certainly we believe someone with experience would be beneficial," Parr told the Herald last month.
"We've got a good group of young coaches in Rory Kostjasyn, Blake Green and Eric Smith, so we think a bit of experience around them would be good for them and Adam.
"Whether we can find that person, I guess that remains to seen."
