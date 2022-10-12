Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights in a race to fill vacant positions on high-performance staff

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran high-performance manager Hayden Knowles parted company with the Knights in August. Picture by Peter Lorimer

LESS than a month before pre-season training kicks off, the Newcastle Knights are in a race to fill key positions after a mini-exodus of support staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.