Newcastle cricket | Teenager's ton steers Belmont home

TEENAGE opener Joseph Gillard scored the maiden century of his Newcastle District Cricket Association career to steer Belmont to a morale-boosting victory against Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
Cardiff set the visitors a daunting task by scoring 7-208 from their 40 overs, but Gillard, recently turned 18, time the run chase to perfection, hitting a boundary off the first ball of the final over to clinch the victory and finish unbeaten on 102.
Along the way, he received valuable support from Dom Symonds (28) and veteran Tony Bristow (25). Earlier, Cameron Claridge 4-31 was their best with the ball.
"He really showed his maturity in this game,' Belmont skipper Luke Muddle said of Gillard.
"From where he was last year to now, he's just taken a huge leap. It's a credit to him for working his arse off."
Belmont were widely expected to struggle this season, especially after the departure of representative quick Dan Bailey to Charlestown, but Muddle said his team were quietly confident of causing some surprises.
"We've probably got a bit of a point to prove, to people who think we're going to come last," he said. "It probably makes us a bit hungrier."
Meanwhile, at Lynn Oval, Stockton launched their premiership defence in style with a comprehensive victory over Hamilton-Wickham in a rematch of last season's two grand finalists.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Stockton restricted Hamwicks to 9-129 and knocked the runs off in 34.1 overs, after losing only three wickets.
Among the highlights for Stockton was the debut of opening bowler Daniel Adelt, who claimed 3-34.
"He's a young fella who's joined us from Port Macquarie," Stockton skipper Nick Foster said.
"He's got enough pace about him, and he's a real competitor. He brings some energy. We've recruited fairly well generally, and all the new guys contributed a bit, which was good."
At Townson Oval, Wests overcame some nervous moments to make it two wins in a row by beating Merewether.
After the home team posted 7-162, Wests slipped to 5-65 before a 95-run partnership between Josh Emerton (50 not out) and Aaron Bills (68) steered them out of danger. They eventually won with three wickets and 17 balls up their sleeve.
At No.1 Sportsground, a classy 120 from No.3 Andrew Harriott was the backbone of University's 9-208 against Newcastle City. The Sabres finished with 9-187 in reply.
At Waratah Oval, Charlestown's top three - Daniel Arms (40), Jed Dickson (75) and Daniel Chillngworth (52 not out) - guided the visitors to 3-212. Bailey then took three early wickets to help roll Waratah for a disappointing 125.
At Wallsend Oval, the home team posted the highest score of round two, 4-291, and dismissed Toronto for 133. Skipper Jacob Montgomery (78) and Nathan Price (75) found early form for the Tigers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.