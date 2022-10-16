Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricket | Teenager's ton steers Belmont home

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 16 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:29am
Joseph Gillard scored his maiden first-grade century for Belmont on Saturday.
Hamilton-Wickham batsman Matt Webber leans into a back-foot drive against Stockton on Saturday, as wicket-keeper Jake Hainsworth watches on. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
Stockton spinner Daniel Foster prepares to send one down against Hamwicks.
Stockton skipper Nick Foster took 1-19 from eight overs and scored 33.

TEENAGE opener Joseph Gillard scored the maiden century of his Newcastle District Cricket Association career to steer Belmont to a morale-boosting victory against Cardiff-Boolaroo at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.

