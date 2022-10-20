Newcastle Herald
Michael Carroll walked 'aggressively' over and grabbed his daughter before fatal stabbing, jury told

Updated October 20 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
Maddison Hickson has pleaded not guilty to murdering her father Michael Carroll at Tenambit in January, 2021. Ms Hickson is on trial in NSW Supreme Court, alongside her friend Taylah Renae McDonald. Picture by Darren Pateman

IN the moments before he was stabbed twice in the chest, the knife piercing his heart, Michael Carroll had been arguing with his daughter before he stood up, walked "aggressively" over and grabbed her, a jury has been told. A woman who witnessed the fatal confrontation between Mr Carroll and his daughter, Maddison Hickson, inside a home at Tenambit in January last year said she saw the pair struggle before hearing a loud "splash" and seeing a pool of blood on the floor.

