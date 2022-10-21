The Lowedown: Newcastle Jets need to improve on their win against Perth Glory

I'm writing this column midweek for a number of reasons, but I have to admit the primary factor is I don't want to be persuaded by a swelling number that the Jets achieved something extraordinary last weekend.
The pragmatist in me must acknowledge that they got the job done, and yes they played against an extra man for 20 minutes or so.
But against an average side like Perth, that is hardly impossible, and the visitors gifted the Jets two incredibly naive goals that just shouldn't occur at national-league level.
One swallow does not a summer make.
I don't believe Perth should have been awarded a penalty either, when Jordan Elsey connected with his boot on David Williams' head, because it was outside the penalty box. So you can say the victory should have and would have been more comfortable, but that is not what I am questioning.
The circumstances of the game changed after the dismissal of Elsey, and Perth found the onus on them to conjure a rare victory.
Newcastle defended well, and grabbed a goal on the break through their best asset, pace on the break, with space available to run into.
For much of the game, Perth were too comfortable, matching Newcastle in general play, and the Jets not creating a great deal.
The inability to get their best player, Beka Mikeltadze, on the ball for long periods was a concern, and in comparison to last season's front three or four, the Jets looked less threatening by quite a margin.
Time will answer that observation, and I will enjoy the creativity if it is delivered with the consistency the Jets are striving for.
Still, they got the job done, and I accept that points are the most important thing. In fact I espouse that a lot in this column. Playing beautifully for no reward, and then praising the process, is my comparison to fool's gold, so the Jets have done well to get three points.
Those who watched Western Sydney defend a lead against Melbourne Victory later that night surely chuckled at their determination to thwart every attack by fair means or foul. Compare that to Perth's defending against a two- or three-man counter attack in the 93rd minute.
Certainly Josh Saturio is quick and Mikeltadze is an excellent finisher, but Perth's reaction to not foul, or rugby tackle one of that pair and stop the game bordered on hari-kari, particularly when points are so precious to your squad.
At that stage, you must be willing to sacrifice a yellow or red card for a result. And a draw would have done for Glory, surely? Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich must be in agony still.
There will be many who consider my assessment harsh, and would relish a second consecutive victory to start the season (for the first time in the club's history) to confirm my misjudgement, and I hope they do achieve that too, for the faithful who undoubtedly deserve it.
I guess I'm trying to issue a warning that one swallow does not a summer make.
The goals from a speculative cross, and a childish gift, will not be sources the Jets will rely on philosophically.
So the question remains: are the Jets good enough to play with high ideals, and collect enough points to challenge? Or are we a touch snobbish in suggesting that organisation, courage, playing to your strengths, and accumulating as many points as possible is beneath our aims? Perhaps a balance of both would suffice?
Three points against Perth were expected, and gleefully accepted. Will Wellington be the same early on Saturday evening?
