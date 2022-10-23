Dominic Young, the Newcastle Knights winger who's been dubbed an excitement machine by his new admirers in Britain, has raced to another try double in England's emphatic Rugby League World Cup win over France.
Young added another brace to the pair he collected in England's opening match against Samoa as Shaun Wane's side powered into the knockout stages with their 42-18 win at the University of Bolton on Saturday.
The hosts overcame a sticky period before half-time and came out roaring in the second half to show they're a serious threat for the title.
Early scores in the second period from NRL back-rowers Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley set up the grandstand show from newcomer Young, who has scored 11 tries in his last six games.
That's five in his last three NRL matches for the Knights and now six in three since he first donned an England shirt a fortnight ago.
But it's not just the amount of tries, it's the thrill factor that Young brings with his searing running which has made him an instant hero for the home fans.
His first try came when he was put in for a walk-in score in the right corner by his main provider Jack Welsby - but the next was extra special, as he plucked a loose ball near England's try line before galloping majestically 90 metres to score.
In front of a 23,648 crowd who've instantly taken the dreadlocked 21-year-old Yorkshire star to their hearts, he wasn't the only winger in electric form as recalled veteran Ryan Hall gave England the perfect start with two tries in the first 11 minutes.
That extended his national record haul to a remarkable 37 in 39 appearances - but Hall reckoned he wouldn't be surprised to see Young one day go on and beat it.
"If he's as professional as he's shown so far, I'm sure he could," said the 34-year-old, who joins Australia great Darren Lockyer in third on the all-time international try-scoring list.
"I'm sure you'll hear his name for years and years to come.
"He's a young athlete and still learning the game. He's got some obvious raw talents which he's displayed over 160 minutes so far in this World Cup.
"He's just going to get better and better with age.
"He needs a bit of fine-tuning in a couple of areas but he's got a very sponge-like brain and will absorb everything."
England's next test will be against minnows Greece in Sheffield next Saturday to prepare for the big knock-out examinations to come.
French coach Laurent Frayssinous was suitably impressed by his conquerors.
"I am sure England will challenge Australia and New Zealand and will be able to beat them," he said. "They definitely can win the World Cup."
It was another promising night for England, after Australia had set a high bar with Friday's hammering of Scotland, with George Williams excellent as man of the match and more valuable contributions from their NRL powerhouses Herbie Farnworth and Radley.
Halfback Marc Sneyd enjoyed a perfect goalkicking display on his debut but there were lapses which they can't afford against the bigger teams as the French scored three tries through Arthur Mourgue, Pelissier and Arthur Romano.
