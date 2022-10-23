Newcastle Herald
Try-hungry Dominic Young adds to tally as Poms blitz France

By Ian Chadband
Updated October 23 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:22am
Dominic Young, the Newcastle Knights winger who's been dubbed an excitement machine by his new admirers in Britain, has raced to another try double in England's emphatic Rugby League World Cup win over France.

