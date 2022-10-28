UPPER Hunter has joined the list of councils in line for disaster recovery cash in the wake of September's floods.
The shire's eligibility for the cash, jointly funded by state and federal governments, was announced on Friday.
Upper Hunter joins Balranald, Bland, Central Darling, Coolamon, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Hawkesbury, Hilltops, Kyogle, Lismore, Lockhart and Richmond Valley in line for the money.
Senator Murray Watt, the federal minister for emergency management, said the councils had all copped it during the wild weather.
"The intense and reoccurring floods have left councils across the state with major repair works," Minister Watt said.
"For many of these regions, particularly around the Northern Rivers, they have been hit repeatedly, which has a real emotional and financial impact for communities.
"We are continuing to work with all levels of government to provide assistance, and we are constantly monitoring and assessing this rapidly evolving situation."
The new additions take the total number of councils eligible for disaster recovery money linked to the weather that began September 14 to 55.
"As the extent of damage becomes clearer and damage assessments are completed, we will partner with the Commonwealth to provide additional support and assistance to our impacted regional, rural and remote communities," NSW Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said.
"With already saturated catchments, full rivers and spilling dams, we know the flooding impacting many communities across NSW will continue not for weeks, but months."
The money can go towards helping people whose homes or belongings have been damaged, council clean-up and infrastructure repair costs, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, farmers and non-profits as well as freight subsidies for primary producers.
Information on the assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au, through Service NSW on 13 77 88 or via the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
