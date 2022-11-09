THIS year marks 104 years since Armistice Day, one of the most significant events of the 20th century and one that has echoed through countless lives.
Hunter veterans, their families and the broader community will commemorate the occasion on Friday, with events spanning the region and even taking to the skies.
Silence will fall over the region at 11am in memory of those who paid the ultimate price during World War I.
Here's your rolling guide to where you can pay your respects.
We will update this list regularly as new details come to hand.
Know of a ceremony we haven't listed? Email news@newcastleherald.com.au with the details
Civic Park Service begins 11am with fly-over. Accessible parking for vehicles with disability permits available in Queen Street behind Newcastle Library.
Gregson Park Service begins 10.45am.
Fort Scratchley Open from 10am. Firing of the gun at 1pm.
Dudley War Memorial Service begins 10.45am.
Memorial Park, Pelican Flats Assemble 10.30am for 10.40am service.
Speers Point Cenotaph Assemble 10.30am for 10.40am service.
Allambee Park, Valentine Assemble 10.45am for 11am service.
Dora Creek Workers Club Assemble 10.40am for 11am service.
Maitland Park Cenotaph Service from 10.30am.
East Maitland War Memorial Service from 10.40am.
Cessnock war memorial Arrive 10.45am for service from 11am.
Kurri Kurri, Rotary Park Arrive 10.45am for service from 11am.
Greta Cenotaph Arrive 10.45am for service from 11am.
Raymond Terrace war memorial Service from 10.30am.
Medowie Social memorial Service from 10.45am.
Apex Park, Nelson Bay Service begins 10.30am at the memorial. Flyover about 11am.
Tilligerry RSL Sports Club memorial Service from 10.40am.
Memorial Park, Karuah Service from 10.45am.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
