Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day 2022 Newcastle and Hunter ceremonies

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

THIS year marks 104 years since Armistice Day, one of the most significant events of the 20th century and one that has echoed through countless lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.