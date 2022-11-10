Port of Newcastle has criticised Labor for proposing new amendments to legislation removing restrictions on it building a container terminal, saying the changes will kill off its plans.
Labor MPs voted with the government in the lower house on Tuesday to approve amended legislation which would allow Port of Newcastle to compensate the government for removing financial penalties on it developing a container port rival to Port Botany and Port Kembla.
Labor lodged fresh amendments to Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper's original bill on Thursday morning ahead of a likely debate in the upper house in the afternoon.
The new amendments require the treasurer to assess whether removing the penalties is in the public interest.
They also say the treasurer may require an independent person to report on "whether a container terminal would be constructed at the Port of Newcastle" as a result of the treasurer removing the restrictions.
Port chief executive Craig Carmody said Labor's amendments were "impractical" and provided "no investment certainty" for the terminal project.
"It has become apparent that the NSW Labor party has been in reluctant agreeance regarding the Port of Newcastle Extinguishment of Liability Bill and therefore the diversification of the Port of Newcastle having voted for the bill on Tuesday and adding last-minute amendments in the upper house," he said.
"It effectively places the Port of Newcastle in the same position it is now."
Mr Carmody criticised Labor's handling of the container terminal issue.
"Prior to NSW Labor's original amendments, Port of Newcastle met with the Hunter caucus and shadow ministers to explain what this investment means for the region and state," he said.
"Following this we received their suggested amendments and attempted to discuss the barriers these presented, however, we received no response despite follow-up.
"It is timely to remind the Hunter, when BHP closed in 1999, Labor's Bob Carr was premier until 2005, when the Hunter was first promised a container terminal.
"There has been ample time for the Labor party to make good on its commitment to the Hunter, pre- and post-privatisation, and it appears that NSW Labor is seeking to again scuttle these efforts at the final hurdle."
Mr Piper was also scathing in his assessment of the proposed amendments.
"It's disappointing and confusing at the same time," he said.
"The Labor opposition just unanimously supported the bill in the lower house and now they want to change it into something which the Port of Newcastle itself has said is totally unworkable and would not allow them to proceed with the container terminal.
"I can't understand the logic, but it's now putting the entire project at risk."
The new Labor amendments also would require the treasurer to publish the commitment deeds the government signed in 2013 and 2014 with Botany and Kembla operator NSW Ports and the Port of Newcastle consortium.
The deeds were kept secret from the public and Parliament when the ports were privatised.
The Newcastle Herald revealed the existence of the deeds and their container penalty provisions in 2016, but the full documents have not been published.
The treasurer would also have to publish any deeds relating to the state's lease arrangement with NSW Ports.
The new upper house amendments echo changes Labor proposed publicly last month but withdrew in order to support Coalition amendments which require the port operator to hand the government a lump-sum compensation payment for removing the restrictions.
Labor said last month that its proposed amendments were designed to guarantee Port of Newcastle followed through with its stated plan to develop a freight terminal and did not sell off its port lease at a "windfall" profit.
The opposition move on Thursday came despite Hunter MPs speaking in support of the version of the legislation which passed unanimously through the lower house two days earlier.
The amendments approved by the lower house would require Port of Newcastle to apply for a review of its lease arrangements and the treasurer to appoint an independent expert to determine within six months what the fair market price for the lease would have been if the restrictions on container trade were not in the original deed of agreement.
The penalty provisions would disappear when Port of Newcastle, which holds a 98-year lease, paid the state the difference between the new valuation and the $1.75 billion it paid in 2014.
Labor MPs backed the Coalition amendments on Tuesday but criticised the government for the "dodgy" way it had privatised the state's three main ports.
They called on the government to reveal how much compensation taxpayers would have to hand NSW Ports for removing the restrictions on Newcastle and expressed concern that the compensation payments could exceed Port of Newcastle's top-up payment.
The compensation provisions in the NSW Ports deal expire in 2065.
MORE TO COME
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
