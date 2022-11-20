THE inaugural West Best Bloc Fest proved a big hit in Newcastle last month and the roaming music festival will return next year as one 16 projects to share in $800,000 in funding.
Showcasing more than 80 local artists at a series of intimate venues, West Best Bloc Fest was a major drawcard for Hunter music fans and deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said next year's event would be enhanced with the contribution from the city centre and Darby Street special business rate (SBR) funding program.
Newcastle Food Month, Summer Shakespeare in Civic Park, West Walk food, art and wine trail and the increasingly popular Chalk the Walk 3D art trail were also successful in winning a share of the $800,000.
"Newcastle's night-time economy accounts for 13 per cent of its workforce, which is significantly higher than the national average," Cr Clausen said.
"Supporting initiatives through SBR funding like West Best Bloc Fest are proven to not only attract a welcome influx of visitors into the city centre but also drive new and expanded economic opportunities for our local hospitality and arts and cultural sector."
West Best Bloc Fest 2022 organiser Dylan Oaks said "Newcastle's music scene is the healthiest I've seen it".
"The SBR funding received for West Best Bloc Fest benefits multiple hospitality venues around our local West End block," he said.
"This roaming event increases the vibrancy of the West End by engaging visitors in an interesting way, which leads to increased visitation in the area and spending in many of our city's hospitality venues."
Special business rates are collected from businesses in Newcastle's city centre, Darby Street, Hamilton, Mayfield, New Lambton and Wallsend for promotion, beautification and development in those areas.
A revised draft special business rate policy is on public exhibition on the council's website until December 5.
Voyage: A New Kind of Storytelling - a live music, spoken word and contemporary dance event that will form part of the 2023 Newcastle Writers Festival program delivered across two nights.
Newcastle Food Month - returning in April 2023, this month-long project promotes what makes Newcastle and the surrounding precincts a gastronomic playground.
UP&UP Street Art Workshops - will activate a city location for two days with a family-friendly event, for all ages and abilities, that celebrates street art.
Thriving Gardens - the project involves the installation of standalone smart gardening systems, fixed to shopfront facades throughout the City Centre and Darby Street.
West Walk - an exciting food, art and wine trail through Newcastle's West. The trail is a progressive catered degustation to occur four times with live music and art exhibitions at independent galleries.
Sustainability Showcase Precinct on Darby Street will create a showcase 'sustainability precinct' reflecting a collaborative effort among restaurants and café operators and other shops.
EASLE'D - 100 artists will take to the streets of Newcastle's CBD and Darby Street as part of a month long live painting festival, including artists' workshops, masterclasses, guided tours and an artists' trail.
Story Spots - bite-sized animated videos that shine a light on the stories behind 12 unique businesses, precincts or events within the CBD and Darby Street zones.
Cultural Journeys - Women of the Hunter in Photography will share portraiture and stories of local women with the community, which will be displayed in conjunction with International Women's Day 2023.
Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn - Newcastle Edition - Channel 10 travel and food TV show will create a feature episode that focuses on Newcastle and the City / Darby Street precinct.
Newcastle Gin Event 2023 - will bring together gin distilleries, food vendors and entertainers with locals and visitors from around NSW for the appreciation of gin at the Newcastle Museum Park.
Darby Street Magazine - Newcastle Weekly will create a marketing campaign, promoting all things Darby Street, utilising print materials as well digital channels.
Summer Shakespeare in Civic Park - Whale Chorus will deliver a second season of outdoor Summer Shakespeare in Civic Park and bring an estimated 2000 visitors to the Newcastle CBD.
Chalk the Walk, Newcastle 2023 - 3D artwork trail in key City Centre and Darby Street outdoor locations.
West Best Bloc Fest - an annual block festival curated to showcase 80+ emerging and established local musicians spread across supporting venues around the local West End block.
Hunter Street Stride - a collection of up to 12 venues ranging from Bar Mellow in the West End to The Ship Inn in the East End will feature live music on a single Saturday.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
