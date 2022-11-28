Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Enter 2022 Hunter Photography Prize: Your best photo could be this year's winner

November 28 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Griffiths' beach shot that won last year's Hunter Photo Prize.

RECKON you can cram 1000 words or more into a single photograph?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.