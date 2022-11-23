Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Adamstown Pudding Kitchen ready to cater for all tastes this Christmas

By Lisa Rockman
November 23 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown Pudding Kitchen is well stocked for Christmas. From left, cooks Rachael Davies, Simon Bruce and Jenine de Plater with volunteer and team leader Janet Newton. Picture by Marina Neil

THE countdown to Christmas has begun and the good folk at Adamstown Pudding Kitchen have been busy keeping up with demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.