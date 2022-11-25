Welcome to the Region Reborn - The Next Chapter, published by the Newcastle Herald on behalf of Australian Community Media.
Newcastle and the Hunter have emerged from the headwinds of pandemic, global uncertainty and economic challenges in a strong position.
Regional population growth the result of the migration boom has driven housing demand through the pandemic as more people choose a regional location such as Newcastle that is commutable to Sydney but also offers a lifestyle and affordability advantage.
Industry and jobs have followed government investment in infrastructure, and Newcastle's CBD has been transformed as a result.
Region Reborn - The Next Chapter offers insights and commentary from pivotal industry figures playing leads roles in that transformation.
With affordability, accessibility, industry and vision, the future of our region is strong.
