NATIONALS leader David Littleproud said his party will not support the Indigenous Voice because of discussions he'd held with elders in his electorate. "Traditional owners in western Queensland, some of them said to me, 'I have no idea what this is, mate. It means nothing to me. It won't help me, so thanks for asking.'" The ABC asked him for a list of the people he has consulted but the request went unanswered. Surely that's a request that he should have been able to satisfy instantly, considering the vast number of elders he must have consulted with to arrive at such a position for his party. After hearing Littleproud's statement, Lynette Nixon, a Gunggari elder in his electorate said, "He hasn't consulted anybody in my community that I know of ... I think he needs to do more before he starts making statements like that." I think the Nats will do more as wiser heads in that party have since come out in support of The Voice.