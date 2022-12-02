Newcastle Herald
Letters December 3 2022: COVID lockdown rules were clear to most of us, so why don't fines stand?

By Letters to the Editor
December 3 2022 - 4:30am
Police patrol during New Year's Eve 2021. Picture by Marina Neil

SO the courts quashed the fines of some COVID curfew-breakers because they couldn't understand their fines. Just as well the other 99.99 per cent of Australians could understand the COVID rules, and obeyed them, or in my opinion we would have seen a return to the days of the black death plague when carts were driven through the streets to the cry of bring out your dead.

