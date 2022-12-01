Newcastle Herald
NSW pushing federal ALP for coal price cap

By Duncan Murray
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 12:52pm
State Treasurer Matt Kean says the nation has until next Thursday to implement a cap otherwise prices will continue to rise well into next year.

NSW is pushing for a cap on the price of coal, saying Australia is running out of time to curb surging energy prices.

