Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Good Folk Brewing Company takes friendly approach to joining Newcastle's exploding craft beer scene

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Good Folk Brewing Company's Daniel Scurr, John Elsley, Phil Elsley and James Horne. Pictures by Max Mason-Hubers

MOST weeks Danny Egan and his mates, known as the Running Dads, would pop into The Blink Monk bar on Hamilton's Beaumont Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.