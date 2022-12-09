Newcastle Herald
NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts declares Santos' Narrabri gas pipeline critical state infrastructure

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 2:21pm
NSW declares gas pipeline project 'essential to NSW'

The NSW government has declared Santos' planned 50-kilometre pipeline connecting Narrabri to the approved Hunter Gas Pipeline "essential to NSW for economic reasons".

