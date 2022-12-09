Do the Newcastle Knights need reinforcements after the departure of four front-rowers?

THE Newcastle Knights will not necessarily enter the marketplace to bolster their engine room, despite the departure of four front-rowers since the end of last season.
Newcastle recently released their highest-paid forward, enforcer David Klemmer, in a trade deal that enabled them to secure ex-Wests Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings.
Klemmer followed fellow props Sauaso Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers), Pasami Saulo (Canberra) and Jirah Momoisea (Parramatta) out the back door, and at this stage Jack Hetherington (Canterbury) is the only front-rower Newcastle have recruited.
Hetherington, one of the fastest forwards in the NRL, is also being considered for a back-row role.
The Knights are understood to have three positions still vacant on their roster for next year, but director of football Peter Parr said there was no urgency to re-stock their resources up front.
"We've got the Saifitis [Daniel and Jacob], Leo Thompson and Mat Croker, and we've also signed Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott, who can both play in the middle of the field," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"We won't discount bringing somebody else in, if the right player becomes available, but it's not an area that we feel is exposed or we're short or anything like that.
"We've got some good young middle forwards who are training with us and getting ready to step up to NRL level.
We've got some good young middle forwards who are training with us and getting ready to step up to NRL level.- PETER PARR
"They'll be given every opportunity."
There has been speculation linking Newcastle to veteran Marty Taupau, whose contract with Manly has expired, but Parr said that was news to him.
Hetherington started his NRL career at Penrith playing in the middle, but switched to the back row at Canterbury last season, only to suffer a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.
He could potentially replace Mitch Barnett, who has joined the Warriors, on Newcastle's left edge.
"One of the reasons we signed Jack was his ability to play in the middle or on an edge," Parr said.
"But that will obviously be a coach's decision."
The Knights have high hopes for Wangi Wangi Warriors junior Max Bradbury, who debuted in their NSW Cup team last season and represented NSW under-19s.
Bradbury has reportedly been training strongly and is expected to be rewarded with game time in Newcastle's pre-season trials.
Croker and Thompson are also likely to benefit from the experience they gained in 2022, when each played 16 NRL games, after starting the season as unheralded fringe players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.