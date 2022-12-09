Newcastle Herald
Do the Newcastle Knights need reinforcements after the departure of four front-rowers?

By Robert Dillon
December 9 2022 - 8:30pm
Max Bradbury at training. Picture Simone De Peak

THE Newcastle Knights will not necessarily enter the marketplace to bolster their engine room, despite the departure of four front-rowers since the end of last season.

