Rancorous debate in federal parliament Canberra as Labor fends off amendments to get its energy price relief plan through

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 6:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of his front bench yesterday. Labor's legislation was passed, but his pre-election promises to bring down power prices were repeatedly seized on yesterday by the opposition. Picture by Lukas Coch AAP

THE Albanese government secured its energy price relief laws today when the bill passed both houses of parliament after MPs and Senators were recalled to Canberra to debate the legislation.

