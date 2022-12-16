MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach remains unfazed by next season's new-look draw, saying the 2022 grand finalists aren't worried about who they play once or twice.
Newcastle Rugby League's schedule was officially released by the sport's state governing body on Friday, factoring in promotion of the Northern Hawks for 2023.
The first-grade competition remains at 18 rounds despite increasing to 11 teams, but decreases to 16 games each plus two byes throughout the campaign.
This change means Newcastle RL no longer has a completely even home-and-away draw, instead, playing everyone once and six sides twice.
"There's no concerns from us at all. It doesn't really matter who you play once or who you play twice, over 16 games it evens itself out and if you're good enough to be there then you're good enough to be there," Roach told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
Kick-off is slated for the end of March (25-26) with the last round set for the start of August (5-6).
The top-five finals series stays the same with a decider at McDonald Jones Stadium in early September (2-3) while premiers again advance to contest NSW Rugby League's President's Cup.
There are two mid-season pauses - City v Country representative fixture (May 6-7) and a spare wet-weather round (July 15-16).
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich says questions have been raised about why the competition didn't increase to 22 rounds, meaning all teams still play each other twice.
"We've been asked why not just play 22 rounds?" Devich said on Friday.
"Basically, clubs can't get access to their grounds until then (round one at end of March) and we need our grand final to be the first weekend in September to line up with other major competitions so the premiers can play President's Cup."
The Hawks open with three home appearances at Tomaree Sports Complex, starting against Wests on March 26. Local derbies include Cessnock v Kurri Kurri on the Easter long weekend and The Entrance v Wyong on April 30.
Lakes have the first bye and don't arrive at Cahill Oval until round four. A grand final replay between title holders Maitland and Macquarie pops up May 13.
Roach will be missing several players from this year's Newcastle RL decider with Scorpions trio Liam Higgins, Ben Roose and Kurt Aldridge all retiring while five-eighth Jeremy Gibson has indicated he's having the year off.
However, Macquarie picked up several off-season recruits including Matt Cooper, Cody Bryant, Matt Baker, Jordan Pope, Rob Buaserau and Josua Camaisala.
Also, former Cook Islands representative Uiti Baker has joined Souths for 2023 following a recent stint at Central.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
