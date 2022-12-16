Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Macquarie Scorpions unfazed by changes to Newcastle Rugby League draw for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie during this year's Newcastle RL finals series. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach remains unfazed by next season's new-look draw, saying the 2022 grand finalists aren't worried about who they play once or twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.