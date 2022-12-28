Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter fertility, reproduction and sperm research has potential to help support development of male contraception, HMRI's Dr David Skerrett-Byrne says

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
December 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Skerrett-Byrne is researching sperm and male infertility, and his team think they may have some insights that could help them make a non-hormonal male contraceptive. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE development of a non-hormonal male contraceptive may be within reach thanks to a Hunter researcher's world-first body of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.