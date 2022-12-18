Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

A-League pitch invasion: Football Australia sanctions loom after Melbourne derby abandoned

By Anna Harrington
Updated December 18 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bleeding Tom Glover, Melbourne City's keeper, is escorted to safety after the pitch invasion. (Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS)

Football Australia plans to use the full force of its powers to sanction individuals involved in the A-League Men Melbourne derby pitch invasion that delivered one of Australian sport's darkest nights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.