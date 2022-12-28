Let a trusted neighbour or family friend know of your whereabouts and contact details. Ask them to watch your home, empty your mailbox, mow your lawn and, most importantly, call Triple Zero (000) if they notice anything suspicious, or if a smoke alarm is activated.

Dispose of goods packaging carefully. Don't advertise new valuables to would-be thieves.

Lock away your handyman/gardening tools, which may be used to force open doors or windows, and any item that may be used to gain access to the property or cause damage.

Avoid posting information about being away on holidays because thieves will often use this information to target properties. Be sure your home and contents insurance is adequate and up to date.

Check your doors, windows and garage are locked securely, and remove spare keys from hiding places.