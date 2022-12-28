Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricket | Michael Hogan puts his hand up for stint with Lions

By Robert Dillon
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Veteran fast bowler Michael Hogan is interested in a cameo stint with Merewether to prepare him for another season in the English county championship. Picture Getty Images

MEREWETHER'S hopes of pushing for a berth in the Newcastle District Cricket Association finals are set to receive a dramatic boost, after veteran fast bowler Michael Hogan confirmed his interest in a cameo stint with his former club.

