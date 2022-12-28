MEREWETHER'S hopes of pushing for a berth in the Newcastle District Cricket Association finals are set to receive a dramatic boost, after veteran fast bowler Michael Hogan confirmed his interest in a cameo stint with his former club.
Hogan, the 41-year-old who has signed to play with English county side Kent next season after a decade with Glamorgan, is back in the Hunter and already preparing himself physically for what might be his last season in professional ranks.
"I've started my pre-season stuff, running and a bit of gym work," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'll have to talk to Kent and get a plan for how much bowling they want me to do.
"In terms of building up to get ready for the start of the season over there, I'll have a program in terms of how much I can bowl, but I'll be looking to play some proper cricket in the new year.
"So I'll talk to the club and see how that fits with them.
"If that doesn't fit, I'll see what other options are out there, but I'm definitely looking to play some cricket."
Hogan joined Merewether from City and Suburban pub team Cricketers Arms as a 21-year-old, rapidly progressing to the Newcastle and NSW Country representative teams, before he was flown to Perth for a net session that convinced Western Australia to sign him on the spot.
His inclusion would certainly be a boost for a Merewether side who went into the Christmas break in seventh position on the competition ladder, 14 points adrift of the top four.
It is unlikely, however, that the towering right-armer will reunite with his brother-in-law Simon Moore for a fairytale family reunion.
Moore - one of the district competition's all-time greats - has not played since Merewether's loss to eventual premiers Stockton in last season's semi-finals.
The 46-year-old has not retired and intends to resume playing in the next season or two with 13-year-old son Clancy in Merewether's lower grades.
But right now, he's enjoying a break.
"I just thought I'd see how the season pans out, and if I felt keen I'd go for a hit," Moore said.
"But that hasn't happened, so I'd say it's very unlikely."
Moore said he could remember losing a first-grade final against Wallsend when champion batsman Greg Geise played alongside his son Gary.
"I reckon that would have been pretty special for them," Moore said. "Down the track, that would maybe something to think about."
Hogan, meanwhile, is taking the first steps towards establishing a coaching academy.
Anyone interested in one-on-one sessions can contact him by emailing the31academy@outlook.com for more details.
** NEWCASTLE'S Jason Sangha has not given up hope of leading Sydney Thunder into the Big Bash League finals, despite undergoing surgery recently to repair a broken collarbone.
Sangha was injured 11 days ago when he dived in the field during the Thunder's loss to Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.
The 23-year-old was initially given a recovery time frame of around six weeks, but he told Fox Cricket on Tuesday night that he was still a chance of being involved in the BBL play-offs, which start on January 27.
"I had the operation a couple of days ago," Sangha said. "It all went pretty well.
"There's a nice little metal plate keeping it all together.
"Look, if I'm being honest, I'm not sure if I'll be available for this edition of the BBL, but hopefully if all things go to plan, hopefully I'll be back for some finals cricket with Davey Warner.
"That'd be awesome. But fingers crossed, we'll just see how we go.
"I'll do all the right things and hope for the best."
Sangha admitted he was not a great spectator.
"I get more stressed actually," he said.
"I don't like watching cricket. I get too nervous.
"But the boys are doing well, so it's all right."
In Sangha's absence, the Thunder thrashed Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets on Tuesday to climb off the bottom of the ladder.
"I actually think we've been playing some decent cricket," Sangha said. "We just haven't had the results go our way. We've lost a few moments in our games."
** STOCKTON skipper Nick Foster isn't losing any sleep over his team's shock loss to Cardiff-Boolaroo in the last round before the Christmas break.
The reigning premiers have been a dominant force this season and had won every game until struggling Cardiff sprung a boilover on them at Pasterfield.
"I suppose it was a bit of a wake-up call for us, but they played well and we weren't at our best," Foster said. "That can happen to anyone at any time.
"It might not turn out to be the worst thing. We just need to get back to playing the type of cricket that we've shown we're capable of playing.
"If we do that, I'm very confident we'll be in the mix come the end of the season."
Stockton's first opponents when the competition resumes on January 7 will be Newcastle City at Lynn Oval.
** NEWCASTLE City's English import Oli Carter is leading the race in the NDCA's player-of-the-year competition.
Carter, who plays professionally for Sussex, has accumulated 12 points, awarded on a three-two-one basis by the umpires each game.
Wallsend veteran Nathan Price, a two-time winner of the award, is second on nine points. Waratah's Josh McTaggart (eight points), Stockton's Nick Foster and Logan Weston and Wests leg-spinner Aaron Bills - all on seven points - round out the leaderboard.
** NEWCASTLE open their Bradman Cup (NSW Country under-16) carnival when they play defending champions ACT at Kahibah Oval on Tuesday in a 50-over game.
Lake Macquarie is the host region for the tournament, which runs from January 3-6.
