Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford's Malibu mansion in top celebrity property sale of the year

By Damon Cronshaw
December 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kim Kardashian has made the top of a lot of lists in her time, including the list of the people who are most famous for being famous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.