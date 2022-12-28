Kim Kardashian has made the top of a lot of lists in her time, including the list of the people who are most famous for being famous.
The reality TV star has now hit the summit of the Top 10 Celebrity Homes list.
Compiled by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the list noted that Kim Kardashian bought supermodel Cindy Crawford's mansion in Malibu.
It sold for $70.4 million in September.
Crawford apparently still lives next door. Other celebs with homes in the area include Lady Gaga, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cher.
The house was originally listed for $99 million. The sale price made it the "most expensive home sold in Malibu this year" and the "fourth priciest in the state of California".
The two-story, red-roofed Mediterranean residence spans 7450 square feet with 3.2 acres of landscaped grounds.
"With a chic, airy floor plan, the main floor is complete with a great room combining the living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen," the website stated.
"Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors showcase sweeping coastline views and open onto the wraparound deck with firepit. The grand master suite includes a fireplace and sitting area, as well as dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet.
"The other bedrooms include their own ensuites, with one having a private entrance, bathroom and kitchen.
"A gym with vaulted ceilings and a media room complete the villa.
"A spectacular pool and spa including a cabana with its own fireplace, tennis courts and multiple outdoor decks provide options for entertaining and enjoying the stellar sunsets for which Malibu is known. A private path leads down to the white sands of El Sol Beach, accessible only to the handful of surrounding mansions that make up the neighbourhood. Mature trees, including palms, surround the house for a serene, natural feel."
Lifestyles of the rich and famous, eh.
This from comedian and podcaster Marc Maron on Twitter.
"Just found this in my basement. Does anyone know what it is?" he said.
In response, the Twitterverse said: "Gordon Gekko will call you soon".
"It makes a noise right after you sit down to dinner."
"ET phone home."
"Reminds me of a simpler, less stressful time of not being constantly connected."
"When I volunteered at the thrift store, I would attach a tag to old phones saying they didn't support texting."
The Maxwell Smart shoe phone also made an appearance, understandably.
Why is partying in Times Square overrated? Because they drop the ball every year.
What was Dr Frankenstein's new year's resolution? To make new friends.
