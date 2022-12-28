The water safety warning comes a day after two teenagers died while being towed by a boat near Tamworth. The girls, aged 13 and 14, were on Lake Keepit, near Tamworth, when they hit a tree stump about 5pm on Tuesday. They couldn't be revived. Surf Life Saving NSW chief Steve Pearce, who grew up in Tamworth, lamented the loss of life and said it would have a "ripple effect" on the regional communities. He warned inland waterways were particularly dangerous because no lifesavers are out there on hand compared to coastal settings.