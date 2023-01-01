Newcastle Herald
Cats and dogs rescued from car on Newcastle foreshore recover with love an care from Dog Rescue Newcastle foster carers and people who adopted them

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 2 2023 - 5:00am
Bec Engel with three cats - Naomi, Quinn and Kermit - rescued from a car in Newcastle in July. Picture by Marina Neil

A horrendous case of 19 dogs and cats living in filth in a vehicle on Newcastle's foreshore has shown people's determination to help animals in need.

Local News

