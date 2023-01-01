A horrendous case of 19 dogs and cats living in filth in a vehicle on Newcastle's foreshore has shown people's determination to help animals in need.
The Newcastle Herald reported in July that police found the unregistered vehicle parked in a car park near Scratchleys restaurant and Harry's Cafe de Wheels.
The car smelled of excrement and urine. A man who owned the car and animals told officials they'd been there for about three months.
Police were called when the owner called the NRMA.
The RSPCA and council hadn't dealt with the animals, so Dog Rescue Newcastle volunteers rallied to save them.
Bec Engel fostered four of the cats - Naomi, Quinn, Kermit and Sia. She still has three of them up for adoption.
"When they all arrived, they spent the next 24 hours stretching out their legs like they had never had enough space to do so before. It was so telling and brought tears to our eyes," Bec said.
"They all smelled so badly. The toxicity of the ammonia in the car from urine made them all very sick. Their system was so full of toxins that they had diarrhoea and vomiting for months."
She said the cats were "extremely timid at first and unsure about being patted or looked at in the eye".
"They hid together under furniture and beds for quite some time in a strange formation, packed like sardines on top of one another. They ate their food fast and drank lots of water constantly."
After about three weeks, they started exploring and playing. They began enjoying the windowsills, watching the birds and bugs outside and "allowing us to pat them while they were eating".
They became interested in playing with cat toys.
The cats learned that Bec and her 8-year-old daughter Bethany were "only interested in providing love and comfort".
The cats became "super friendly and cuddly". They relaxed when picked up and purred when patted.
She believes Quinn and Naomi were born in the car.
"They all had worms and ear mites when they arrived and their coats were in bad condition as well. They were unvaccinated, not microchipped and none were desexed," she said.
"We provided them with many different toys and beds and climbing equipment for maximum fun. We spent lots of time with them, providing unlimited cuddles, play and treats. We took care of all their health needs and, a few worming treatments later, they were parasite free.
"They were taken to the vets for their three vaccinations and desexed and microchipped."
They also had to be fed specialist food for stomach and gastrointestinal upsets.
"These days they are well adjusted, friendly, very playful, affectionate and vocal kitties that will make amazing family members."
Bec Hammett was the foster carer for Twinkles, a Maltese shih tzu.
When she arrived, she was "confused, scared and smelly". Bec washed her a few times, which helped gain trust.
"You could tell she had a lovely temperament and was friendly. She was wagging her tail and looking up at me with thankful eyes. She had sad eyes and clearly missed her siblings, but was content to be in a clean, comfortable, loving, safe environment."
She had an ear infection that took two different types of antibiotics to clear.
Bec used "routine and praise" to help Twinkles settle. Her two moodles "set a welcoming environment".
"Twinkles followed their lead of the goings on about the house," she said.
Twinkles was adopted by a retired single lady and her name changed to Trixie.
"They are perfect companions," Bec said.
Kay Starr was the foster carer for Mumbles, a shih tzu cross.
"He was very stressed and frightened at first and cried all the time," Kay said.
"He would only settle for a couple of hours at a time. He was extremely constipated and his teeth were rotten. He had most of his teeth extracted with urgent surgery. He is completely blind, missing one eye and deaf."
Over time he began to trust Kay, recognising her touch and scent.
"Now he navigates himself around the house. He eats well and sleeps most of the time. He is 16.5 years old. He is a little sweetheart."
Terri Lou fostered a "frightened senior dog named Moppet, who was deaf and blind".
"Bless him, he was adopted by a very sweet woman.
"He follows her all around the house, which she has made safe for him."
Dog Rescue Newcastle president Sue Barker said "all the animals are doing really well". "It was an amazing effort to save them."
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
