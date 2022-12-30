Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why this year's Sydney to Hobart was so memorable for race veteran Joe de Kock: 2022

By Renee Valentine
December 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe de Kock, right, and Richard Hooper sailed KD4 in the bluewater classic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Joe de Kock has raced 14 times in the Sydney to Hobart, but cannot recall a sweeter end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.