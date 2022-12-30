AEROBATIC pilot Paul Bennet promises Newcastle's New Year's Eve celebrations tonight will feature a fireworks display never seen in Australia.
For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, thousands are expected to flock into Newcastle foreshore to welcome in 2023.
In 2020 the City Of Newcastle cancelled its traditional fireworks display due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns on public transport and last year's festivities were marred by the Omicron variant outbreak, which resulted in small crowds on the foreshore.
From 4pm today there will be a range of family-friendly entertainment around the Queen's Wharf precinct including three DJs pumping out reggae, soul disco, pop and children's music, cultural workshops, bungee trampolines, sensory activities and food trucks.
But undoubtedly the main event will be gravity-defying aeroplane stunts, performed by Bennet and fellow pilot Glenn Graham from Paul Bennet Airshows.
The three separate routines from 6.30pm will culminate in "an Australian first" when fireworks are fired from Bennet's Cessna 185 Skywagon 1200 feet above onlookers on the foreshore.
"It's good for Newcastle that council is putting on these types of free events for Newcastle residents," Bennet said.
"If we keeping doing these sorts of things we could compete with Sydney."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes also talked up the new year festivities.
"This year we're taking our celebrations to new heights, adding a thrilling aerobatics show and a high-flying pyrotechnics display to our family-friendly entertainment options and much-loved fireworks," she said.
Bennet spent the past three days fine-tuning the airshow and acclimating his body to the g-force after taking a week off around Christmas.
Newcastle's fireworks display will follow immediately after the airshow at 9pm.
Lake Macquarie City Council is not presenting any celebrations, but private fireworks displays will be held at Wangi Wangi RSL, Toronto's Royal Motor Yacht Club and at Trinity Point Drive in Morisset Park from 9pm.
Maitland's New Year celebrations will be centred around the Riverside Carpark at The Levee.
From 5pm families can enjoy rides, face painting, kids craft and disco and live music before the night culminates in 9pm fireworks.
Nelson Bay's d'Albora Marina will be the focal point for residents and holiday-makers in Port Stephens with fireworks from 9pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.