Thirty-two people have been caught drink driving and 60 recorded positive roadside drug tests in the Hunter Region over the Christmas-New Year period.
Police detected 1235 offences during the operation, which began on December 23 and ends on Tuesday.
Highway patrol officers detected 417 people speeding over that period, Acting Inspector Scott Lewington said.
The offences included:
Two men - a 28-year-old and 21-year-old from the Central Coast - were also charged over an incident in Hunter Street in Newcastle at 1.20am on New Year's Day.
Newcastle City Police District Inspector Anita Kruse said the "public order incident" involved an "altercation with groups of males".
"Police attended, behaviour escalated, they were arrested and charged with affray, refuse to comply with a direction and resist police in execution of their duty. The 21-year-old was charged with assault of a police officer."
Inspector Kruse said the two arrests on New Year's Eve were "lower than a normal night".
She said police estimated that about 40,000 people gathered on the Newcastle foreshore and Stockton on New Year's Eve.
"Everybody was well behaved. It was a good night. Thanks to the public for coming into the city and enjoying themselves in the right spirit."
Police inspected 59 licenced premises on New Year's Eve. "There were no issues with hotels or clubs," Inspector Kruse said.
In the Christmas-New Year operation, police also caught 26 disqualified drivers, 27 suspended drivers, eight cancelled drivers and 32 people with expired driver's licences.
Police nabbed 19 people for seatbelt offences and 25 for mobile phone offences.
Acting Inspector Lewington urged the community to "stay safe on the roads".
"We ask for people to be patient and mindful of taking breaks, don't exceed speed limits and wear seatbelts as they get to their destination safely," he said.
