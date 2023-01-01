Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Motorists caught drink-driving and with drugs in system in Hunter over Christmas-New Year operation, but New Year's Eve in Newcastle a 'good night', police say

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An RBT station on Griffiths Road in Hamilton in December. Picture Peter Lorimer

Thirty-two people have been caught drink driving and 60 recorded positive roadside drug tests in the Hunter Region over the Christmas-New Year period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.