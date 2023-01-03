Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

How to stick to your NYE resolutions: University of Newcastle psychologist

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
January 3 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sally Hunt said the concept of resolutions "implies it's very black and white... that's just not how people work". Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

IF you're struggling to stick to a New Year's resolution, fear not, says Dr Sally Hunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.