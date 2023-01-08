Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, January 9, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
January 9 2023 - 4:30am
Should e-bike riders have to get a licence?

SOME e-bike retailers including online suppliers, and their customers, have been blatantly breaking the law for at least a year. In NSW, e-bikes are supposed to be limited in power to 200w and be ridden at less than 25km/h. E-bike motors should not be capable of being independently throttle-activated, like a motorbike. Their 200w motors should only kick in when they are pedalled ("Customers warned on illegal bikes", Newcastle Herald, 30/12).

