Smokin' Hot 'n' Saucy Barbecue pitmaster shares skills

SMOKIN' Hot 'n' Saucy Barbecue owner Rob Thraves relished living in the United States and soaking up the food culture.
"Every person couldn't tell me enough information," Mr Thraves said.
"If I asked a question they answered it, they were truthful and honest and told me everything.
"I said to my wife [Randi] 'If I ever get a chance to cook commercially and be in a position where I thought I was good enough to teach people, I want to be able to just tell them everything'.
"We have no secrets, everything is open slather."
His most recent barbecue masterclass - in Islington on Saturday - was a mix of people who had received vouchers for Christmas, recently bought smokers, wanted to tweak their approach as well as those with no experience.
"Brisket is the king of Texas barbecue so we spend a fair bit of time on brisket, from trimming to meat selection, rubbing, seasoning, the cooking process all the way up to eating it and slicing it.
"We do a couple of Australian things as well, hot smoked salmon and the other thing, which gets murdered more than done well, a home cooked steak."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
