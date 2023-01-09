Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes January 10 2023

By Letters to the Editor
January 10 2023 - 4:30am
A cyclist rides through the Fernleigh Track's tunnel. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

I HAVE been walking along Fernleigh Track for 30 years, before it was officially transformed into a shared pathway. I live right next to it, so it is very convenient. It has become an unpleasant experience with the few rude, aggressive, dangerous users.

