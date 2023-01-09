I HAVE been walking along Fernleigh Track for 30 years, before it was officially transformed into a shared pathway. I live right next to it, so it is very convenient. It has become an unpleasant experience with the few rude, aggressive, dangerous users.
First it was the lycra lunatics doing their time trials. Now added into this mix is e-bikes and e-scooters, with the occasional illegal trail bike. It has become downright dangerous. I cannot take my grandchildren onto the track anymore because it is too dangerous. The e-bikes and e-scooters go way too fast, you can't hear them, and they often can't hear you due to headphones.
Speed is a common issue with all these users. There are so many family groups with small children. Other shared pathways have signs up showing a speed limit, but even with these, how can it be enforced? We all need to show common courtesy.
I WANT to correct several assertions made by Geoff Black ("Should e-bike riders have to get a licence?", Letters 9/1).
In all states of Australia, pedelecs (electric assisted pedal bikes) are limited to 250 watts (not 200), and while the motor cuts out at 25km/h they can go as fast as any other bicycle. This means they're no more dangerous than any bicycle, despite wild assertions made in these pages.
It is also not "illegal " to ride faster than 25km/h, regardless of the bike.
Pedelecs should not be confused with e-powered throttle bikes, which are legal to sell but not to be used on public roads or footpaths. As they are not covered by Australian Design Rules (ADRs), they can't be licensed or registered regardless of the licence status of the rider.
These and other "micro-mobility devices" are emerging at an unprecedented rate, and regulators are struggling to keep up. We at Newcastle Cycleways Movement feel it is important to allow the technology to lead us towards safer, quieter, more efficient and climate-friendly transport, and regulate behaviour rather than devices. This includes providing much more space for non-motorised transport, separating pedestrians from bikes and cars wherever possible, and training all road users to safely and courteously operate their machines in an increasingly mixed and shared environment.
Of course, enforcement of reasonable safety rules should also be applied. There are always rule breakers prepared to put others at risk, but the introduction of e-transport is undoubtedly a good thing.
TONY Morley, I had the same thing happen to me, ("Extra charge for cab ride just wasn't fare", Letters, 7/1). I took a cab ride from Lambton to Belmont and was told the meter was playing up on a $65 fare. When we arrived we paid by card. The next day I was horrified when he had charged us $78. It is law in NSW they must put the meter on if hailed in the street or from a taxi rank. I urge everyone to demand that the meter be put on or get out of the cab. Simple.
IT seems the Royals are no different from other families; infighting, scandals, divorce etc. The difference being they have a few quid to play with. Poor Harry. It must be difficult to play second fiddle to his brother, but reading between the lines, I think he could do with some therapy. Harry seems to want the best of both worlds; criticising the family, but retaining his title and privileges.
Perhaps the day will come when Australia will be rid of this dysfunctional family and have our own head of state.
STAMP duty is again in the news with NSW Labor making an announcement for the forthcoming NSW election first buyers will be exempt. Now, my memory may have declined but I am quite sure that when the GST was introduced, stamp duty was to be abolished as part of the deal done between the Howard government and the Democrats who had the balance of power in the senate.
MARRIAGE equality was legislated over five years ago. The simple question Australians were asked was 'should adults be able to marry the person they love?' 'No' campaigners at the time led a deliberate campaign to obfuscate the debate with wild and wacky theories through a list of arguments of what the intended legislation was not about, to draw focus away from what the legislation was about.
'No' advocates speculated that a successful 'Yes' vote was really just about political correctness; espousing fears it would create a 'stolen generation' of children in same sex marriages; that 'rainbow ideology' and a 'gay agenda' would infiltrate education systems; that prosecutions of conscientious objectors like florists and cake decorators would be rampant; and even scare-mongering about legal bestiality and polygamy.
Of course none of these things came true and society as we know it has not collapsed. Most lives have not been adversely affected in any way but some Australians now have the opportunity the rest of us have via marriage law. Remember this little piece of history when reading some of the spurious opinions of contributors here regarding the intended 'Voice' referendum. It is their intention to draw attention away from the real questions that will be considered.
WE keep being told that Parliament will decide the powers and functions of the Voice which, in reality, seems to mean those powers and functions can be changed by the government of the day. From a lay person's perspective this undoubtedly will lead to the question of what are the intent of the Voice's Constitutional clauses. Any interpretation of the Constitution is a function of the High Court of Australia. If this constitutional change is successful , I believe it will surely end up as a dog's breakfast and a law-fest.
OVER the past 20 years, letters page correspondent Richard Ryan (Short Takes, 7/1) has reminded us of his views on our involvement in Iraq, Vietnam, Afghanistan and now Ukraine. He also suggests that if Satan was the leader of America, Australian politicians would be lining up to shake hands with the devil.
Personally my opinion is that Satan is presently the leader of Russia and those lining up to shake hands with the devil are more likely to be representatives from China, Iran and Belarus.
SO Cricket NSW are proposing to get a 15k seat stadium built in Broadmeadow for it would appear a handful of cricket, and possibly AFL, games every year ('Field of dreams', Newcastle Herald 6/1). That money would be much better spent on upgrading grassroots sporting facilities around the region or even a boutique style fit-for-purpose soccer stadium that would be a proper home for the Jets and soccer in this region.
CAN I remind Graeme Kime that Newcastle Airport is a regional airport only flying domestic flights and there has never been a requirement to be 3 hours earlier, (Keeping up with the times", Letters, 7/1). As for the staffing issue, have a look at the hospitality industry problems. Maybe a 2-3 drive to Sydney and a 2-3hr wait for a flight may make you realise it's not so bad ? Personally, I can't wait for Williamtown to become an international airport, warts and all, will still beat the pain of going to Sydney.
I HAD to read it twice to make sure I wasn't mistaken, ("Labor's Parra pitch", Herald 7/1). NSW Labor's proposed 30 per cent Australian manufactured content rule for major projects including the Parramatta Light Rail extension. I think Newcastle and the lower Hunter have a lot of ALP policy 'fine print' to consider before March 25. Do the policies match four years of rhetoric?
A HUMILIATING game by the Jets ('Bullwhipped', Herald 9/1). No point in having the majority of possession if you can't score a goal, even from a penalty kick. When you lose and your goalkeeper is the best player, I believe it shows no-one else is trying. I say kudos to you, Jack Duncan.
SO I'm watching the referee sending off two opposition players and awarding two penalties, both of which were highly questionable, thinking how much outside assistance does Sydney need to ascend the A-League Men's table, only to guffaw somewhat embarrassingly when their striker misses the goal entirely. Fair dinkum.
IN an end-of-year message to a high school friend living overseas, I cheekily asked if global warming might be to blame for the unseasonal cold. They replied: "but if it doesn't make sense, we've got it covered - in my final years churning out (an NGO's) propaganda, I was told to change 'global warming' to 'climate change', which covers anything that might happen in either direction". It seems Peter Devey, (Short Takes, 7/1), has at least one other backer.
I FIND it laughable that Michael Gormly, (Short Takes, 7/1), and other left-leaners seem so sensitive about being labelled with the modern usage of the word "woke". Ironically, it's a little like when Conservatives are called "rednecks" when the original meaning referred to "working-class white people from Southern USA". I would venture to say very few of us fit that description today. Meanings change over time.
