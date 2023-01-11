THE reason public transport numbers are down is simple - half the people don't tap on with their Opal card. They just walk on full of entitlement, unchallenged. I estimate the times I've chosen to catch a bus, at least half the passengers don't pay, especially the number 11 service and the 270-260 Fletcher service. Port Stephens coaches also have the same people with the same excuses; getting free rides. As a person who pays, how do I get a refund if someone gets a free ride and I've paid? It's time for transport police and NSW Police to blitz these services. The next person who vapes on the Port Stephens service, a frequent, is going to have a bag of minced liver shoved down their throat.