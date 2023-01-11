Elton John, Sunday night. Wow! Elton himself, the lead guitarist and the indefatigable Ray Cooper.
Brickbats to staff refusing water bottles to be taken into the venue. Surely, with the very hot evening, a duty of care should have been shown. Big bouquet to the driver of a normal bus service who allowed about 40 of us to get on the bus after the shuttle bus had not stopped as it was full. The driver then dropped us off right outside the stadium to the grateful thanks of all of us. A great example of common-sense overriding rules for once. Well done.
OH man, did Elton John put on a sensational show at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night. Sure, admittedly, I thought it was louder than it needed to be, but I knew going into the arena that hearing overly loud music was a risk I was taking. Plus I couldn't fault the performance from Elton or his band.
Elton is 75, yet still knows how to rock, and how to have a great time with live music. The very vocal minority of complainants against live music venues in Newcastle could learn a thing or two from Elton, especially those who aren't as old as him.
COULD somebody please explain to me why the down to earth, good people of Waratah and surrounding suburbs can enjoy a concert in close proximity to their homes.
However the privileged few who complain and live in the East End would whinge and moan about the same thing in their enclave?
COUNCIL is calling for comments on their consultation strategy for the extension of the Supercars contract. The public will be asked if they want another five years.
If the council is fair dinkum, the correct attendance figures will be given, instead of those peddled to inflate benefits. The public also needs information about the impact on residents and local businesses.
Many residents evacuate at their own cost and many businesses close. The public should also be advised they have restricted access to the Foreshore Park, Nobbys and Newcastle beaches over nine weeks.
Information given only shows photos of happy punters strolling through the area. No photos of barriers decked with alcohol and gambling advertising in front of homes, no photos of antisocial behaviour, residents' broken windows, or the litter and debris left on the streets and in the gutters for weeks after the event. The document even has a nice photo of a coffee shop, despite it having to close during Supercars.
Advice given to the residents from NSW Health that the noise levels are detrimental to people's hearing, and especially damaging to children who cannot wear ear protection, should be included so people realise why many of those with young children leave the area. Unless those surveyed have access to an independent cost benefit analysis that shows the true costs and real benefits, and not those supplied by Supercars and spruiked by our council, then this survey will be seriously flawed.
THE Productivity Commission's container terminal report, ("Port laws positive for consumers", Herald, 11/1), failed to acknowledge that the Treasurer in 2012 hid a decision to compensate a lessee of Port Botany and Port Kembla in the event that a container terminal was developed at the Port of Newcastle in the future. The Treasurer intended to require Mayfield Development Corporation Pty Ltd (MDC) to provide the funding.
After Port Botany and Port Kembla were leased to NSW Ports Pty Ltd on May 31 2013, the Treasurer required MDC, on August 6 2013, to fund the government's obligation to compensate NSW Ports. When MDC informed the Treasurer that it considered the requirement to be illegal under the "Competition and Consumer Act 2010", the Treasurer terminated MDC's negotiation with Newcastle Port Corporation, on November 8 2013.
The Port of Newcastle was leased to the private sector for the hidden purpose of funding the government's commitment to compensate NSW Ports if a future government permitted a container terminal to be developed at the Port of Newcastle. Parliament did not legislate these lease arrangements under the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012" because Parliament cannot pass a law to authorise a minister's hidden decisions to be put into effect.
IT is obvious that democracy is under threat worldwide and I also believe Donald Trump is one of the main players. When Trump visited Russia and met with Putin there were supposedly no public reports of what was discussed ... why? Trump does not believe in a democracy, nor does Putin, Kim Jong-un and the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Coupled with the autocratic control of Burma, and the current problem with Brazil, the world is on a tipping point.
If Trump was to control America, there would be far less support for Ukraine. He has indicated this in the past. Each of those mentioned above are pathological liars, bullies and feel they and they alone must control not only their countries, but the world. I have no doubt in my mind that Trump is just as dangerous as Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping and I just hope that the American system of justice will prevail and Trump will be forced to face their courts.
JOHN Arnold, ("When scaremongering fell short", Letters, 10/1), was spot on when commenting on the 'Voice' when he said some of the spurious opinions on the referendum had the intention of "drawing attention away from the real questions that will be considered". I believe the real question is why we would give an exclusive right or privilege to be conferred onto a minority of citizens based purely on their ethnicity or race. This is by basic definition, racist. I believe it is incumbent on all Australians to vote 'No' in the referendum.
THE reason public transport numbers are down is simple - half the people don't tap on with their Opal card. They just walk on full of entitlement, unchallenged. I estimate the times I've chosen to catch a bus, at least half the passengers don't pay, especially the number 11 service and the 270-260 Fletcher service. Port Stephens coaches also have the same people with the same excuses; getting free rides. As a person who pays, how do I get a refund if someone gets a free ride and I've paid? It's time for transport police and NSW Police to blitz these services. The next person who vapes on the Port Stephens service, a frequent, is going to have a bag of minced liver shoved down their throat.
WHO else is loving the daily 'Blockbuster' crossword in the 'Summer Herald'? My ill-informed and tech dependent children believe my morning routine of slipping out to get the paper, and my 'going off the grid' for 15 minutes to complete this puzzle makes me 'old'. So be it. Herald ... please consider continuing the Blockbuster after the holidays! Thanks.
If the Newcastle Herald looked into the real facts of the usage of our local transport system, it would find that a quite significant number of bus and tram users blatantly ignore the need to tap on and tap off, hence they are not counted in the statistics. It's time the authorities came down hard on these bogans.
REGARDING your editorial, ("Transport growth hopes at crossroads", Opinion, 10/1), referring to Opal card data showing a drop in public transport patronage, my experience tells me there may be one significant reason for that is that customers - mainly young people, for whatever reason - are not tapping their card on or off, if, indeed they have one.
HERE is one for our wanna-be Labor government candidates. Will the good residents of Newcastle be included in the $250 travel cards that are currently enjoyed by Lake Macquarie residents if they win government? Inclusiveness is supposed to mean "one in all in".
I AM in full agreement with Neil Meyers, (Short Takes, 11/1). How refreshing to read such a wonderful positive review from the visitor to our great area, he loved all he saw and will spread his views to others. Perhaps on his next journey he will venture further in our great area.
WHAT do medical professionals, firefighters, police and defence force personnel have in common? They don't do their job for their fortnightly pay packet.
IF the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is victorious will the sky fall in? What is all the fuss about? Let us get it on.
IN the interests of transparency, can Peter Dutton please inform us of which party donors, mining and farming advocates, and other vested parties are lobbying him to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?
GREG Hunt, (Short Takes, 10/1), our rednecks come from north of the border!
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.