Letters and short takes January 13 2021

By Letters to the Editor
January 13 2023 - 4:30am
Cardinal George Pell was the most senior Catholic cleric to be convicted of child sex abuse before his convictions were later overturned. Picture by AAP

I THINK many victims of Church child sexual abuse will feel cheated by Cardinal George Pell's death ('Old wounds reopened', Newcastle Herald 12/1). They have been left to suffer a lifetime of emotional disorder, and some are no longer with us. Others have lost their faith and hope in God, as a result of their abuse. Many have alleged the hierarchy have covered up clergy sexual abuse to protect the Catholic Church's reputation, attendances, revenue and their own jobs.

