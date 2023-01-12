IN the run-up to the 1967 referendum regarding Aboriginal constitutional changes, Australians were not presented with a 'no' case before voting because parliament had already unanimously supported the proposal. Information sent to voters advised that a 'yes' result would "make it possible for the Commonwealth Parliament to make special laws for the people of the Aboriginal race .... if the parliament considers it necessary". The principle was the government take some responsibility for "special laws" for Aboriginal Australians. There were no spurious projections of what these laws would be. Nobody posed that "special laws" for Aboriginal people would be divisive; create an us-and-them scenario; that the states already looked after Aboriginal people so they didn't need more recognition; or special laws for one group was unfair over others or that it would create a legal and constitutional nightmare. Australians gave permission to the government to work on that principle and our mainstream lives changed little for it. Despite this positive outcome, it's well recognised that conditions for Indigenous Australians are still far behind the rest of us. In the coming referendum, the principle is that a Voice will provide something that has been historically lacking: give Indigenous information to parliament on decisions that will affect them. It's nothing sinister.