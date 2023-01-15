I THINK John Cooper, ("Marriage, Voice aren't the same", Letters, 13/1), is quite wrong in asserting that if the Voice to Parliament goes pear shaped it will require another referendum to fix it. The proposed Constitutional amendment is to only give Parliament the power to legislate for the Voice. The amendment provides no detail as to how the Voice will work. It is up to Parliament to set up the Voice and how it will operate. This means that Parliament, at any time, can legislate to change or fix the Voice, or even abolish it altogether. There is a very good argument that Parliament is already endowed with enough powers to legislate it without the proposed referendum. The government refuses to provide any details on how it sees the Voice working. The reports on the Voice set out ideas and proposals but these are yet to be endorsed or adopted. The Voice will be an act of Parliament and will not be enshrined in our Constitution.