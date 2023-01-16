THE issue of the NSW Premier wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party more than 20 years ago shouldn't have anything to do with his job as premier. Most people I know have made some silly decisions at that stage of their life, including me. I think the current premier has done worse things while in the position of treasurer: the workers' compensation fiasco he oversaw, short paying injured workers and using money out of the injured workers fund to pay for some of his office staff comes to mind. This and some of the other shortcomings he has had I think are far worse than wearing the Nazi uniform decades ago.