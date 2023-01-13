Sorry, Premier, but the apology over Nazi uniform just doesn't cut it

GEOFF Black, it seems you have been misinformed about narrow gauge steam trams running from Belmont to Newcastle, ("Coal trams were the answer", Letters, 11/1). They were normal gauge steam trains and ran mainly to cart coal from John Darling colliery and others into Newcastle. They would put one or two carriages on the coal trains to take passengers. As for getting into Newcastle in no time at all it was a slow trip in fact they were slower than the bus. I know this because when I was a kid my friends and I would hide in the bush at Belmont and jump on the back carriage as the train went past and jump off again at Jewells crossing and walk back along the tracks to Belmont.