Letters and short takes Saturday January 14 2023

By Letters to the Editor
January 14 2023 - 4:30am
Sorry, Premier, but the apology over Nazi uniform just doesn't cut it

I CANNOT accept the apology from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, pictured, over the wearing of a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday ('I wore a Nazi outfit to my 21st', Newcastle Herald 13/1).

