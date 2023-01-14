Newcastle Herald
A state Labor Government would build Medowie High School in its first term

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 15 2023 - 11:48am, first published 9:21am
Labor commits to building Medowie High School

A state Labor government would build a new $53 million high school at Medowie to cater for the area's booming population.

