THANKS to the government's incompetence and private greed, many users of public transport neglect to pay their fares, allegedly. Perhaps Transport NSW needs to install infrared counters on the doors of trains and buses rather than depending on the Opal card taps for their data. But then again, if one wants low numbers to justify reduced services they may want to continue with business as usual. That said, how about the Premier's old clothes? Did he attend his 21st in faux Hitler youth togs or the whole Hugo Boss, black cap with velvet band and death's head, medal bedecked tunic, jodhpurs and boots? Crop? Hmm. I wonder, will this all blow over by election time?