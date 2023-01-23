Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Peter Rodgers' Animal Farm II

By Peter Rodgers
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Cows being fed by a farmer. Ho-hum! Why would you even bother with a photograph?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.