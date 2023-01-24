The orange hue of the sun began to invade the morning sky as they passed through the roundabout that took them onto the highway. Ben watched the gallery of trees go by which were hemmed in neatly by wire fences. He was impressed by Hayley's car with its interior dripping of German engineering. Hayley held tightly onto the steering wheel, her lips resting almost perfectly horizontal. The radio was playing classical music, which seemed in contrast with the speed they were travelling.