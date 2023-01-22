Angus Thurgate left with mixed emotions as Newcastle Jets draw 1-all with Western Sydney Wanderers

JETS playmaker Angus Thurgate was left with mixed emotions as his team drew 1-all with Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Thurgate scored Newcastle's opening goal in the first half but then conceded a second-half penalty that allowed the Wanderers to equalise.
The result, Newcastle's second 1-all draw in as many weeks, left them second-last on the ladder, but they are still only three points adrift of the top six.
Wanderers moved from fourth to third.
Wanderers dominated possession in the first half but could not convert their chances into goals.
Goalkeeper Jack Duncan frustrated the visitors making five saves before the half-time interval.
Newcastle made their opponents pay in the 37th minute when right back Dane Ingham delivered a pinpoint cross and Thurgate finished with a clinical header.
The Jets had a golden chance to increase their lead in the 61st minute when winger Jaushua Sotirio burst into the clear, only to be dispossessed as he lined up a shot.
Thurgate's fortunes took a turn for the worse in the 63rd minute when he fouled Wanderers midfielder Yeni Ngbakoto and conceded a penalty.
Oliver Bozanic was ruthless from the spot, banging it perfectly into the left-hand corner to beat Duncan's despairing dive.
Stung by that setback, the Jets responded with some enterprising play and Trent Buhagiar appeared likely to score, only to be denied by a goal-mouth scramble.
At the other end of the pitch, ex-Jet Ramy Najjarine blasted a shot over the crossbar in the 77 minute.
Jets striker Beka Mkeltadze was replaced late in the second half after suffering a lower-leg injury.
Trying valiantly to make amends for his penalty, Thurgate earned a free kick in the 85th minute when he was fouled just outside the box.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.