For those wondering, yes, I've been on annual leave but have returned rested, refreshed and excited about the foodie potential 2023 presents.
Please continue to send me your tips and events. They are gratefully received.
Valentine's Day is fast approaching so this week I thought I'd throw around some unique and varied options for you. Remember, get in early and book ahead.
Babbingtons Bar & Grill This Charlestown restaurant, located at the Best Western Plus Apollo International Hotel, knows how to fine tune a menu for special occasions. On Tuesday, February 14, the five-course lunch or dinner menu includes one of three entrees; a choice of four mains (pork belly, falafel, Atlantic salmon or beef eye fillet); a dessert platter to share and a glass of Wild Oats rosé. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Tickets $99, book by phoning 4943 6733.
Maitland Gaol For something a little different you can take your significant other on a ghost tour (February 14) followed by a two-course meal in the infamous B Wing cell block complete with live music. Tickets $130 at events.humanitix.com.
Leogate Estate Wines is offering a one-night Valentine's Villa Stay on February 14 for $250 which includes a bottle of sparkling and chocolates. Feel free to add a massage, a cheese and charcuterie board, or book a five-course degustation dinner at The Gates Restaurant (seating times 6pm and 7.30pm). Phone 4998 7499.
Over The Top Cafe & Catering The Cardiff cafe is making Valentine's Day grazing boxes. If you order in January you receive 10 per cent off the advertised price. Gluten-free options available. Details at ottcafe.com.au.
Muse Kitchen Lorn Head chef Josh Gregory and his team are curating a special three-course dinner menu for February 14, with tickets costing $95 per person.
The Tasting Room Kahibah Date Night is a four-course, wine-paired progressive dinner on February 14, with seatings at 6.30pm or 8.30pm and a Tyrrell's Sparkling Pinot Noir Brut on arrival. Book at kahibahsports.com.au.
Nags Head Hotel No partner? No problem! Head to the Nags Gal-entines Day Bottomless Brunch on Saturday, February 18, 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Tickets are $65 per person; phone 4952 5743.
QT Newcastle Always quirky and proud of it, on February 14 every dinner booking for three people at Jana Restaurant & Bar will include Aphrodisiac Hour: a half-dozen oysters plus three mini martinis on the house. One trio dining at Jana Restaurant & Bar will be invited for an overnight sleepover in a room upstairs.
Elementa This new Maryville restaurant is officially opening on February 14 for a four-course Valentine's Day dinner. It's at 76 The Lane and tickets are $70 per person at bookings.nowbookit.com.
I ventured out to the Hunter Valley last weekend and stopped off at Andrew Thomas Wines for a tasting. The view was delightful, as were the staff and the wines on offer as part of the "The Explorer" tasting. Our group also enjoyed a few late afternoon drinks at the Brokenback Bar on site, followed by a superb banquet dinner at the one-hatted Yellow Billy Restaurant. If you haven't checked out this newly-hatted restaurant, you really must.
Subo has a new six-course summer menu, and that is always newsworthy. It includes kingfish with cucumber, horseradish and yuzu; confit ocean trout; squash blossom corn with marjoram and black olive; and sweet Bangalow pork with peach mustard and jus gras. The vegetarian menu is just as tempting.
Head to Wollombi on Saturday night for an outdoor screening of Australia starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in the garden behind Noyce Brothers Wine. Neighbouring restaurant Tabu has created a special menu to enjoy at 6.30pm prior to the film: a prawn and mango wonton cup plus your choice of coconut and ginger chicken served with a rice and seasonal Asian greens or Thai-style drunken fish with xiao xing, lemongrass and basil, and seasonal Asian greens. Dessert is coconut and mango mousse. Dinner and film package costs $65, book by phoning 4998 3483.
The Lake St Terrace bar, upstairs at the revamped Warners Bay Hotel, is now open seven days a week. Bookings are not necessary - just turn up. The food offering will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Andrew Dunn from the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel is taking over Masa Madre Sourdough Pizza at Wickham from previous owners Stephen and Naomi.
Marshall & Daughters Coffee and Cookie Bar is moving from Mayfield to the CBD. They officially open this Saturday at 3 Crown Street in Newcastle (next to the Lucky Hotel). The Marshalls will be converting the Mayfield shopfront into a bakery, production and wholesale site.
The Elevated Kitchen crew are taking over Rosa's Rooftop in Newcastle East this Sunday (and every Thursday until April). Nigerian food, drinks and music will be the order of the day from 1pm to 9pm on the rooftop of Alloggio Newcastle Beach at 21 Parnell Place. Book at eventbrite.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.