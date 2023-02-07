Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Where to book a romantic Valentine's Day date in Newcastle and the Hunter

By Lisa Rockman
February 7 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The king prawn bruschetta with preserved lemon, confit cherry tomato and herbs on garlic sourdough at Babbington Bar & Grill. Picture supplied

Valentine's Day is fast approaching so this week I thought I'd throw around some unique and varied options for you. Remember, get in early and book ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.