Where to book a romantic Valentine's Day date in Newcastle and the Hunter

I ventured out to the Hunter Valley last weekend and stopped off at Andrew Thomas Wines for a tasting. The view was delightful, as were the staff and the wines on offer as part of the "The Explorer" tasting. Our group also enjoyed a few late afternoon drinks at the Brokenback Bar on site, followed by a superb banquet dinner at the one-hatted Yellow Billy Restaurant. If you haven't checked out this newly-hatted restaurant, you really must.